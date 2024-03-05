Chelsea Senior Center Giving Caregivers a Much-Needed Respite

The caregiver role is essential for the well-being and comfort of loved ones in need of extra support. Caring for loved ones requiring all-day companionship can be exhausting. The good news is that there is a program offered by Chelsea Senior Center that focuses on easing the day for caregivers. The program is now offering an additional day in the week for respite.

Launched in April 2023, Chelsea Senior Center’s active Ease the Day Caregiver Respite Support Program is a valuable community resource. Caregivers whose loved ones, called friends, meet the day-care requirements and screening process drop off their loved ones at Chelsea Senior Center. This gives caregivers time for their own self-care, appointments, or participation in an activity at the center.

Dedicated and enthusiastic employees and volunteers interact with Ease the Day friends in positive, fun, engaging ways. The structured program includes time for exercise, brain games, creative endeavors, and peer socialization. This change in environment is great for both caregiver and Ease the Day friend.

Ease the Day is expanding respite care hours to include Wednesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is in addition to the Tuesday and Thursday hours of 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 pm. This new offering is for families in need of services who are not currently participating on Tuesday and Thursday.



Specifically, the new Wednesday offering is for those caregivers and loved ones who aren’t quite ready to be separated for several hours, or who don’t meet the requirements for an extended stay. The Wednesday hours give caregivers the opportunity to participate in one of Chelsea Senior Center’s Wednesday morning activities, such as pickleball, stained glass art, or enhance fitness. In development is a new daytime Caregiver Support Group that will meet on Wednesdays during this time.

“Caregivers can tend to their personal needs, while their loved ones develop friendships, pursue interests, and learn new things. Overwhelmingly, volunteers, caregivers and our Ease the Day friends look forward to participating each week,” says Katie Garvey, OTRL, CAPS, who programs the daily activities with Lisa Klinkman, RN, MSN.

Beyond caregiver respite at Chelsea Senior Center, in partnership with Catholic Social Services, volunteers are needed to provide short-term companionship – two to four hours a week – in homes in Western Washtenaw County. To learn more about the joy of volunteering to provide in-home caregiver respite, please attend the March 13 Open House hosted by Catholic Social Services and Chelsea Senior Center at 525 Washington Street in Chelsea. Stop by between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., ask questions, get inspired and learn how you can volunteer.

Ease the Day: Caregiver Support Respite Program is funded by Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, and managed by The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI).

For questions, please contact Katie Garvey or Lisa Klinkman at Chelsea Senior Center at (734) 475-9242 or caregiversupport@chelseaseniors.org.