The Nest at Robin Hills Offers Farm-Fresh Flavors and Spirited Gatherings

By Mel Marcum, STN Writer

The Nest Cocktail Bar & Kitchen at Robin Hills Farm offers a farm-inspired menu positioned on a sprawling 129-acre farm. Their modern interior includes a dining room, bar area, two private rooms, and additional seating on the outdoor patio. There is plenty of parking available.

The Nest includes a diverse selection of local beers and specializes in handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients. Under “Farm Original Cocktails'' you can find unique cocktails, such as the Blueberry Basil Gimlet. The Gimlet includes Beefeater Gin, Blueberry-Basil Simple Syrup, and lime and is garnished off with a lime wheel, described as fresh, herbal, and enticing.

Not looking to indulge? The “Zero Proof” section has an assortment of alcohol-free specialty drinks. Their website shows Happy Hour is 4-5 pm and 9-10, Thursday through Saturday. There are special Brunch Beverages on Sundays, too. As for food, The Nest offers appetizers, burgers, salads, pasta, and entrees (a menu for the kiddos too). The Cajun Chicken Pasta is created with marinated chicken, andouille sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, baby spinach, and cajun cream sauce. Desserts like the Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte can also be found on the menu. Sundays include a brunch menu that has an array of omelets or Blueberry-Lemon French Toast in the “Sweet Treats” section. Their establishment isn't just about dining; it's a community hub where locals can come together to eat, drink, and play. From live music to comedy nights, and weekly trivia, there's always something sure to entertain.

“Everything served out of The Nest’s Kitchen is made from scratch. Everything from the Duck Fat Dumplings to the tagliatelle noodles for the Bolognese-- even the rotating flavors of ice cream!” confirmed Adam Kovsky, Managing Director.

The menu created by chefs Phil and Vanessa Coulson, owners of The Nest, offers gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options as well. Kovsky points out that there are many add-ons to their meals. Add-ons here include braised short ribs, sauteed mushrooms, and truffle parmesan fries.

Robin Hills also offers a wooded area that has a variety of uses for the public. Recreational activities are offered, from yoga on the pond to nature walks and bird watching. School programs are hands-on and interactive to engage visitors and deepen their understanding of the natural world. Make sure to explore Robin Hills as an option for your upcoming event, whether it be a business function, private event, or to host your special day. Their space can embrace just about any event.

The Nest recommends making a reservation by using their website or calling them directly. It is located just outside of Chelsea with the hours of 4-10 pm Thursday-Saturday and 10-2 pm Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.robinhillsfarm.com/thenest

Photos by Mel Marcum