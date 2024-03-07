Ballet Chelsea Presents Cinderella April 20 & 21

Prepare to be swept away into a world of magic and elegance as Ballet Chelsea proudly presents its enchanting performance of Cinderella. The performances will occur on April 20 at 7 pm and April 21 at 2 pm at Chelsea High School. Tickets go on sale March 11, 2024.

In addition to the captivating performances, Ballet Chelsea is excited to offer the opportunity to experience the magic of Cinderella up close with Cinderella Teas at the Ballet Chelsea Studio on April 6 and 7 at 2 pm both days. Open company rehearsals will be happening concurrently with the tea party. Everyone is invited. Tickets for the Cinderella Tea also go on sale on March 11, 2024.

This classic fairytale comes to life through the artistry and skill of Ballet Chelsea's talented Artistic Director, Michelle Quenon, and dancers. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a spellbinding journey through the beloved story of Cinderella, where dreams really do come true. With stunning choreography, dazzling costumes, and an enchanting musical score, this production promises to captivate hearts and inspire imaginations.

Cinderella, a timeless tale of hope, kindness, and the triumph of love over adversity follows the story of a young girl who, despite facing hardship and mistreatment, remains resilient and true to herself. With the help of a fairy godmother, Cinderella's ordinary world transforms into a realm of magic and possibility.

photo courtesy of Bessom Photography

"We are thrilled to bring the enchanting story of Cinderella to life on stage," said Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea. "This timeless tale resonates with audiences of all ages, reminding us of the power of kindness, courage, and the belief that anything is possible. With our talented dancers and creative team, we have crafted a production that is sure to delight and inspire."

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Ballet Chelsea's Cinderella. Performance dates April 20 at 7 pm and April 21 at 2 pm at the Chelsea High School. And Cinderella Tea April 5 and 6, 2 pm both days, at Ballet Chelsea Studio. Tickets will be available online on March 11 at www.balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

For more information about Ballet Chelsea and its upcoming performances and classes, visit Ballet Chelsea's website, www.balletchelsea.org.