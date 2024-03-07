Chelsea Police Report, January 2024

In January, Officers responded to 369 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 376 the previous year for a 1.9% decrease.

Officers conducted 94 traffic stops, down from 148 last year. Thirty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak's January report include:

Two non-aggravated assaults

Two felonious assaults

Six frauds

One shoplifting

20 crashes

72 miscellaneous complaints

216 non-criminal complaints

Of the CPD's 44 January cases:

One is awaiting lab analysis

15 are at the prosecutor's office

Six are closed

22 remain open

Chief Kazyak informed the council that testing of the emergency sirens at noon on the first Saturday of each month has resumed and will continue through October 5th.

The Chief noted to the council that the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (ERPOA) went into effect on February 13th, 2024. According to the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Michigan, "This act provides a process for certain individuals to request an order prohibiting an individual from possessing or purchasing firearms and ordering a surrender and/or seizer of a restrained individual's firearm. ERPOA is commonly known as a 'red flag law.'"

Kazyak said, "With the Extreme Risk Protection Order coming into effect and the new gun laws, the Chelsea police have been working with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office, the State of Michigan, and the other chiefs in the County and throughout the state trying to meet the new rules that are coming into effect and how to move forward when those orders are issued."

The January 2024 written report can be found on the city’s website and Chief Kazyak’s oral report heard on the February 20, 2024, city council video also on the city’s website.