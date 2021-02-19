Chelsea Police Report for January 2021

By Doug Marrin

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his department’s January 2021 report to the city council at its February 16, 2021 meeting.

“Officers responded to 194 calls for service, policed seven traffic crashes, affected eight traffic stops, issued zero citations,” began Chief Toth.

“I have a total of 52 cases that are under investigation, of which 23 are open and active, three waiting lab results, seven are at the prosecutor’s and screening, and 19 have been closed by arrest warrants, issued denials, or exceptional clearances,” added Toth.

There were 91 non-criminal complaints, almost half of the department’s total calls. New to the non-criminal complaints breakdown this month is a line for Cares Team Callout (last line of the Non-Criminal Complaints table). Like a Welfare Check that primarily focuses on physical wellbeing, “cares calls” respond to mental health concerns, an initiative many communities are working to implement.

“Thank you very much for starting to add in the Cares Calls,” said Councilmember Albertson. “That's going to really help us develop a more accurate understanding of what the mental health needs of our community are. Thank you for that.”

“I second that as well,” echoed Mayor Johnson. “I think that's an important data point for us to keep track of, so I appreciate your initiative on that.”

Another notable category is 30 calls for citizen assistance (found listed on the Miscellaneous Complaints table).

Referring back to the demonstrations of last summer, Councilmember Feeney expressed his appreciation for the department’s work, a sentiment Albertson also expressed. “I want to say ‘thanks’ to the Chief,” said Feeney. “And I think I speak on behalf of a lot of the people who were marching that ‘thanks’ for you and your department and the county and state police for protecting the marchers for the first six weeks.”

Mayor Johnson also pointed to the CPD’s support for protestors last summer. “I also want to add to that,” added the Mayor. “I think that's been a bit of a missing part of the conversation that for several weeks, the police did provide support and for the protesters.”

The City has posted a detailed report for the month on its website.