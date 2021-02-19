Skip to main content
Chelsea, MI News
19° and mostly cloudy.
Support Local News
News
Events
Community
Locations
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Manchester
Saline
News
Events
Community
Locations
Support Local News
Register
Log In
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Manchester
Saline
Help preserve local news. Support The Sun Times News.
Friend:
$5/mo.
Supporter:
$10/mo.
(Other plans available)
Donate
Chelsea MI
2-19-2021 12:36pm
Chief Toth Releases Statement Regarding Police Actions Taken Against Protestors
Doug Marrin
Editor
Image
I'm interested
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Chelsea
Chelsea
Breaking News
Chief Toth Releases Statement Regarding Police Actions Taken Against Protestors
Responds to the City Council's request to dismiss the tickets
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Fri. Feb 19 2021
White Tail Solar To Be Considered At Special Planning Commission Meeting On Monday
York Township's Planning Commission will hold a special session Monday evening, to assess the completeness of Ranger Power's Special Use Permit application.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Chelsea Wrestling Opens with Pair of Wins
Bulldogs finally open 2021 season
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea Weather
Saturday February 20
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High:
28°
Low:
8°
Wind:
9 mph W
Chance of snow:
10%
Dexter
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Increasing face-to-face learning in Dexter
An important update from Dexter Community Schools about face-to-face learning.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Lady Dreads Sprint Past Adrian
Dexter/Chelsea showdown set for Monday
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Bulldogs Move to 4-0 with Pair of Wins
Chelsea improves to 2-0 in the SEC White
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Scholarship Opportunities Available for Students of Washtenaw County
AAACF is offering the Community Scholarship to eligible students in Washtenaw County
Ashlee Root
The Sun Times News
Ashlee Root
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Local Charity Seeks Bed Sheet Donations
The Ypsilanti-based charity Friends In Deed helps out the people who have fallen through the cracks of the social safety net. They are asking for help in providing recently homeless people with the essentials you might not think they would need.
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
Drew Saunders
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Chelsea Police Report for January 2021
New “Cares Team Callout” added to monthly reporting
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Chelsea Council Works Through Impasse to Make Recommendation to Drop Charges
The Council forged through issues of Council authority, role, and precedent to approve recommendation to police chief to drop charges against protestors
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Fri. Feb 19 2021
Washtenaw Superintendents’ Association Issues Statement on COVID-19 Vaccinations for Educators
Washtenaw Superintendents’ Association issues a statement calling for additional vaccine supplies for educators in Washtenaw County.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Feb 18 2021
Washtenaw United Rattles Off Three Wins
United returns from shutdown with three straight wins
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Chelsea
Get your business noticed in Chelsea
Advertise