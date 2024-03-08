The Purple Rose Theatre Company’s Spring Production is Devilishly Funny

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) announces the second production of their 33rd season, “The Antichrist Cometh” by beloved playwright, David MacGregor. Tickets are on sale now.

“The Antichrist Cometh” is a comedy about a happily married man who discovers that he might be the Antichrist. Will he be able to enjoy a small dinner party with his loving wife, former college roommate, and his roommate’s devoutly religious fiancée? Or will their home-cooked meal usher in the Apocalypse?

This production of “The Antichrist Cometh” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

“The Antichrist Cometh” playwright and PRTC Resident Artist, David MacGregor, to premiere his ninth play and tenth production at The Purple Rose. Previous plays include: “The Late Great Henry Boyle” (2006), “Vino Veritas” (2008), “Gravity” (2010), “Consider the Oyster” (2011), “Just Desserts” (2014), “Vino Veritas” (2017), “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear” (2018), “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé” (2019), and “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine” (2022). A Detroit native and Michigan State University graduate, David is an accomplished playwright, novelist and screenwriter. His work has been published by Dramatic Publishing, Playscripts, Smith & Kraus, Applause, Heuer Publishing, and Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). For more information about David, visit david-macgregor.com.

Performances of “The Antichrist Cometh” at The Purple Rose run from Friday, March 22 through Saturday, May 25, 2024. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, March 28. The press opening is Friday, March 29 at 8:00pm.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Ryan Carlson* (Grass Lake), Hope Shangle* (Dexter), Ryan Patrick Welsh* (Okemos), and Ashley Wickett* (Bloomfield Hills). Set Design by Sarah Pearline, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Marley Boone, Lighting Design by Matt Taylor, Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs, with Intimacy Direction and Fight Choreography by Alexis Black. Bill Carlton* is the Stage Manager.

*The asterisk denotes members of the actor and stage manager union, Actors’ Equity Association.

Production Sponsors for “The Antichrist Cometh” are The Charles Craves Family

and Rick Taylor Real Estate. Underwriting support for the season comes from Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include JTV and Michigan Radio.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

New to the 2023/2024 season, all PRTC productions will be staged in the round; with seating on 4 sides of the stage. This new configuration will add 40 seats to the theater space.