Heritage Farms Grand Opening is Another Sign of Chelsea’s Desirability

After several years of postponement, Heritage Farms in Chelsea is poised to debut.

Developed by M/I Homes Detroit, Heritage Farms marks the opening of its initial phase this month. Situated just off Dexter-Chelsea Road where Lima Road dead ends, the community is intended to appeal to those wanting proximity to downtown Chelsea with its design that emphasizes pedestrian friendliness with its wide sidewalks and tree-lined streets, all within the highly-rated Chelsea School District.

This development is an extension of the previously established Heritage Pointe neighborhood and represents a continued response to Chelsea's growing appeal as a residential location. While Heritage Farms homes begin at $379,000, the development reflects a broader trend within Chelsea, where demand for diverse housing options has sparked various projects at both ends of the pricing spectrum.

The Glen at Westchester Farms is a recent addition of 96 condos. Plans for Lincoln Pointe on Old US-12 are in the works alongside plans to renovate the historic Rockwell Building into 51 apartments, all aimed at enhancing housing variety to attract young families and professionals. The newly added Deer Ridge Villas at Silver Maples Retirement Community is another example of the city's vision to foster a multi-generational community, bolstered by its attractive downtown, excellent educational system, cultural offerings, and job opportunities, all contributing to Chelsea's enduring charm.

Heritage Farms introduces an array of five 2-story single-family home designs, with sizes ranging from 1,858 to 2,733 square feet, accommodating 3 to 5 bedrooms and offering two and a half to three bathrooms. Options for structural enhancements include three-car garages and morning rooms. Each home is set on average homesites measuring 60 feet by 120 feet.

Located less than a mile from downtown, Heritage Farms developers are also marketing the benefits of Chelsea's vibe. A short walk along North Main Street reveals a selection of local eateries, shops, community events, parks, and live entertainment venues. There's always something going on.

The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Heritage Farms, with festivities scheduled for March 23 from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring tours of the Peyton model home, refreshments, and opportunities to consult with new home advisors about the available floor plans and homesites. The development is planned to unfold in six phases, starting with 48 homesites in the first phase, leading up to a total of 231 homesites.

Photo courtesy of the Inspire Group