Chelsea Claims Second Straight D2 Regional Title

A near perfect first quarter by Chelsea senior Jake Stephens sparked a fast start by the Bulldogs basketball team as they rolled to a 75-53 win over Onsted to claim their second straight Division 2 regional title Thursday night.

To say Stephens was lights-out might be an understatement as he came out and hit his first seven three-point attempts in the first quarter to tie the MHSAA record for made triples in a quarter. His only miss from beyond the arch came on his eighth shot and he was fouled, and he went to the line and hit two of three free throws for a 23-point first quarter, which also ties him for 7th in the record books for points in a quarter.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead with a pair of Stephens threes and baskets by Regan Plank and Zach McIntosh.

Regan Plank and Zach McIntosh battle for a rebound for the Bulldogs. Photo by Dawn McCann

Stephens would go on to make five more triples in a row before being fouled on his eighth attempt with two seconds left in the period. He would sink two of the three to give Chelsea a 27-13 lead after one.

Onsted would hold tough in the second, but triples by Stephens and Joey Cabana helped the Bulldogs keep a 39-26 lead at the break.

Onsted would get within seven points in the third quarter, but seven points by Stephens and baskets by McIntosh, Drew Blanton, and Hayden Long helped the Bulldogs push the lead back to 53-39 after three.

Joey Cabana scored 12 in the fourth to help Chelsea pull away for the win over Onsted. Photo by Dawn McCann

Cabana took over in the fourth with 12 points as the Bulldogs pulled away by outscoring the Wildcats 22-14 in the fourth to make it back-to-back regional titles for Chelsea.

Stephens finished with eight three-pointers on the night, which tied his school record that he set as a junior and finished with a game-high 38 points for the Bulldogs.

Cabana added 17 points, while Blanton finished with seven. Plank and McIntosh scored four each, while Long and Sam Borcherding scored two each.

The Bulldogs defense had another big game by holding the Wildcats 6'10 all-state center Ayden Davis to just 21 points.

Chelsea improved to 20-6 overall and advances to the D2 quarterfinals at Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night at 7:00 against Detroit University Prep 17-8 for a shot at a trip to the Breslin Center later in the week.

Photos by Dawn McCann




