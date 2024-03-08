Saline Police Department Transitions to Metro Dispatch in April

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik presented an update to the City Council and the public about the city’s upcoming transition to using Metro Dispatch during the March 4, 2024, Saline City Council Meeting.

As laid out in the original transition plan, Saline PD sought to hire one full-time and one part-time Community Relations Liaison. Following an internal posting, the department has hired Lisa Bain for the full-time position and is still conducting interviews for the part-time one. Bain previously served as the Saline Police Department’s daytime dispatcher. The Community Relations Liaison will staff the front desk from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

The staffed hours are based on call log history but Radzik says that can and would be changed if it is determined that the hours do not meet the community’s needs. “If we decide that that's not working, we can be flexible,” she said.

For police needs outside those hours, a call box has been installed outside, to the right of the entrance. Any non-emergency that would necessitate a police presence outside of the Community Relations hours can be addressed using the call box. Pressing the single button in the call box will connect the user directly to Metro Dispatch, who will direct a local Saline Police officer as needed. Alternatively, Metro Dispatch can be contacted by telephone.

Said Radzik, “Say they're down at Summerfest and they find a wallet and it's after hours. [They would] call Metro dispatch on their cell phone and just say ‘I'm en route up to the Saline Police Department. I have found a wallet, you know downtown,’ and they will dispatch an officer to the station to take that complaint.” Emergency callers should still contact 9-1-1, as has always been the case.

Addressing previous concerns, Radzik specified that though the building will not be open outside the 8 am to 4 pm time frame, the vestibule will remain unlocked so that any call box users won’t need to wait for an officer outside in the elements. Additionally, if that call box user feels endangered while waiting, the doors can be locked and unlocked remotely.

Councilmember and Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon asked about those callbox users who might feel endangered. “If you have an individual that is fleeing a situation–maybe a domestic violence [scenario] or something–comes here, they're pressing the button they're not going to want to just stand outside. Can our officers open those doors remotely so that they can be into the vestibule so there is a barrier between them and the person they are escaping?”

“Yes,” confirmed Radzik.

Councilmember Girbach inquired about call box users who may be unable to speak–whether due to a disability or something else. Radzik clarified that if the button is activated but no one responds to Metro’s answer, the call would be treated like a 9-1-1 call and an officer would be automatically dispatched.

The transition is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 10:00 am. Chief Radzik’s full presentation is attached to the meeting’s agenda packet and is available on the city’s website.