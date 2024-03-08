Bulldogs Season Ends in Overtime Heartbreaker

A late basket and a couple of controversial calls ended the Chelsea girls' basketball teams' season when Haslett clipped the Bulldogs 69-68 in overtime in the D2 district semifinals Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs battled back from several deficits all night, including being down ten points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime and still had a chance to win in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs finished the season with an 18-5 overall record.

Chelsea struggled in the first quarter and Haslett took advantage with a 7-0 run to start the game.

A Mya Valik triple ended the run, but the Vikings went on another 6-0 run to take a 13-3 lead.

The Bulldogs finally got things going and with three pointers by Braiden Scheffler, Ella Day, and Leila Wells to cut the Haslett lead to 15-14 after one.

Chelsea opened the second with a 9-3 run and a Day triple put the Bulldogs up 23-18.

The Bulldogs led 24-20 midway through the second but went scoreless for the next four minutes and Haslett took a 29-24 lead at halftime.

Chelsea would battle back in the third with five points from day, but a Haslett basket at the buzzer put the Vikings up 46-40 heading to the fourth.

The Vikings lead would grow to ten 57-47 with 2:30 left in the fourth, but the Bulldogs would put on a ferocious rally.

Leila Wells hit a pair of triples and Aleeah Wells nailed one from deep to cut the lead to one 59-58 with a minute left.

Haslett split a pair of free throws and Leila Wells tied the game at 60 with two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Day opened the overtime period with a three to put the Bulldogs up, but a Vikings basket cut the lead to 63-62.

Avery Lay split two free throws for a two-point lead, but the Vikings scored four straight to take a 66-64 lead with 1:18 left.

Lay then hit two free throws to tie the game at 66 with 46 seconds left.

Haslett split a pair of free throws and Lay put the Bulldogs up 68-67 with two free throws with 18 seconds left.

Leila Wells, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer finished with 20 points in her last game with the Bulldogs. Photo by Mike Williamson

This is when the biggest call of the night came.

After a timeout, Haslett took the ball down court and the Bulldogs trapped a Viking in the corner. Leila Wells stole the ball with 10 seconds left, but a referee said that the Haslett coach had called a timeout and awarded the ball back to Haslett with the Bulldogs up one.

The Vikings took the inbounds pass and drove to the lane and hit a jumper to take the lead with five seconds left and a last chance shot by the Bulldogs was off the mark at the buzzer and Haslett had pulled out a stunning 69-68 OT win.

Leila Wells, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer finished with a team-high 20 points in her last game as a Bulldog.

Ella Day, also playing her last game finished with four triples and 14 points for Chelsea.

Avery Lay and Aleeah Wells scored nine each, Braiden Scheffler 10, while Meghan Bareis and Mya Valik added three each.