Bulldogs Move to 4-0 with Pair of Wins

The Chelsea basketball team saw its record improve to 4-0 overall after a pair of wins this week.

The Bulldogs opened with a 61-39 pasting of Ida February 13.

The game was close early with Chelsea clinging to a 15-14 lead after one and 25-21 at the break.

The Bulldogs defense continued to stifle the Blue Streaks offense in the third, holding Ida to just six points, taking a 34-27 lead into the final period.

Chelsea exploded for 27 points in the fourth to pull away from Ida and cruise to the 22-point win.

Joe Cabana led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Jordan Fansler added 14. Lucas Hanifan chipped in with 11 points, Matt Blanton seven, Jayden Woody six, Tyler McIntosh three, Dom Guthre and Jacob Stephens two each.

The Bulldogs then improved to 2-0 in the SEC White with a 51-35 win over Jackson Thursday night.

The defense helped Chelsea build a 26-15 lead at the half and the offense blew the game open in the third with a 16-6 run to take a 42-21 lead after three.

Hanifan led Chelsea with 14 points and Fansler 10. Guthree added seven points, Stephens six, Blanton five, Cabana, Woody, and Ben Strzyzewski three each.

The Bulldogs return to action Monday night when they host rival Dexter at 7:00 PM.