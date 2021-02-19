Chelsea Wrestling Opens with Pair of Wins

The Chelsea wrestling team finally got to kick off its 2021 season Thursday night as the Bulldogs took a pair of matches at the Lakeland meet.

Chelsea's first scheduled after the Covid shutdown was cancelled Tuesday night because of snow moving the Bulldogs first action this season to Thursday night and they opened strong.

They defeated Brighton 51-21 and Lakeland 48-28.

Lucas Racine (112), Elijah Ratliff (145), Nolan Sinkwitts (171), Aiden McGuire (285), and Carter Trinkle picked up two wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Thomas Shemwell (152) Kamren Chapman (103), Lucas Racine (112), Zachary Byerly (189), and Jonas Norwood (119) each picked up single wins for Chelsea.

Chelsea will host a SEC quad Tuesday with Pioneer, Huron, and Pinckney coming to town.