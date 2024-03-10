Chelsea’s Mitchell Brown Repeats as D3 State Diving Champion

Cover photo courtesy of Chelsea swim and dive

Chelsea senior Mitchell Brown finished off his stellar career by repeating as the Division 3 state diving champion at the MHSAA state finals in Holland Saturday.

Brown’s career ends as a two-time state champion as well as finishing state runner-up in 2022 and finishing third in the state in 2021. He also owns both of the Bulldogs 6 and 11 dive records and owns several pool records of other schools.

In Brown’s standards, things started slowly with a fourth-place spot after three dives. Once Brown got going on his fourth dive and took the lead, he never looked back on his way to the title.

Brown led by 12 points after the prelims and took a 24-point lead into the finals Saturday. He would put on a show Saturday, finishing with a score of 503.05 and win by 63 points.

His 20 points helped the Bulldogs finish 22nd in the state finals.

The rest of the Bulldogs swimmers did not move on the Saturday’s finals but still had strong showings in the preliminary round.

The 200-medley relay team of Easton Hodel, Misha McElrath, Miles Dell, and Joshua Levine finished 24th.

Hodel earned a 24th-place finish in the 100 back and was part of the 400-free relay team that just missed a top 16 finish by finishing 17th along with Levine, Dell, and McElrath.

Samuel Woodard finished 34th in diving.