Chelsea Unites for a Night of Poetry and Music to Illuminate the Margins

This Thursday, March 21st, at 7 PM, the Chelsea First United Methodist Church will become a hub of creativity, empathy, and community action. In an event that intertwines the power of words with the melodies of music, local poets Jennifer Burd and Doug Smith are set to illuminate the lives of those often pushed to the margins of society. Accompanied by the acoustic instrumentals of Laszlo Slomovits from the folk duo Gemini, this event is a showcase of art and advocacy.

Jennifer Burd, a voice for the unseen, draws from her rich body of work that includes "Daily Bread: A Portrait of Homeless Men & Women of Lenawee County, Michigan," alongside her poetry books "Days Late Blue" and "Body and Echo." Her work, deeply rooted in social issues such as income inequality, disability, and domestic violence, paints a poignant portrait of the human condition.

Doug Smith, with a background as diverse as it is profound, brings to the stage his experiences as a social worker and a community organizer. His poetry, found in "In Drought Time: Scenes from Rural and Small Town Life" and "Social Work and Other Myths," delves into the realities of those he has served, bringing stories of resilience, struggle, and the search for dignity. Smith's work, informed by 17 years at Chelsea's Faith in Action and his time in Detroit and a family homeless shelter, promises to challenge and inspire.

The event is not only a celebration of poetry and music but also a call to action. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items. These donations, alongside proceeds from book sales, will benefit the local nonprofit Faith in Action.