CPD Weekly Report, 3-12-24

From Chelsea Pd

Incident #: 24-771

Location: 400 block of Chantilly Lane

Date: March 5, 2024

Time: 8:57 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a counterfeit currency complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that earlier in the evening, three subjects had come into the establishment and purchased multiple lottery tickets. The subjects paid for the lottery tickets with two $20 bills. The complainant stated that when the subjects left the establishment, he became suspicious of the authenticity of the bills because “the bills felt wrong”. The complainant used a counterfeit testing pen which indicated that the bills were both counterfeits. The counterfeit bills were taken as evidence in the investigation and logged into property. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up on the identity of the suspects.

*****

Incident #: 24-770

Location: 400 block of Chantilly Lane

Date: March 5, 2024

Time: 5:18 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that in January, she discovered multiple unauthorized purchases that were made using her debit card. The complainant stated that initially, when these purchases were discovered, she notified the financial institution, and they had initiated an investigation into the unauthorized charges. The complainant stated that the majority of the purchases appeared to have been made at multiple retail locations throughout the state of Maryland. The complaint was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-748

Location: 100 block of Van Buren Street

Date: March 4, 2024

Time: 2:16 pm

INFORMATION: A complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department lobby and requested to speak with an officer regarding a threats and extortion complaint. The complainant went on to say that the complaint centered around an incident that took place on March 1, 2024, involving an employee who had been terminated that day. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Riverview man, had become upset over some internal decisions that had been made at his place of employment. The complainant stated that due to the suspect's behavior and statements that were made while at work, the suspect was escorted off of the property by staff members. The complainant stated that once the suspect had left the property and throughout the weekend, he had sent numerous text messages to the complainant and other co-workers. The complainant stated that some of the messages that were received demanded money in exchange for not posting further negative messages and comments on the internet and social media. The incident remains open pending further investigation and interviews with other parties involved.