New Pavement Coming to Area Roads

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has unveiled a $4.6 million project aimed at improving approximately 25 lane miles of roadway across Washtenaw County for the 2024 construction period. The contract for the new pavement has been awarded to Cadillac Asphalt.

Funding for the suite of improvements is secured through a combination of sources, including the 2021-2024 Four-year County-wide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage, Federal Funds, and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).

“Most of these investments are made possible by Washtenaw County residents who travel on these roads every day. As stewards of these precious dollars, WCRC is committed to ensuring these resources are reinvested into communities, in which it came from,” said Mike Bernbeck, WCRC Project Manager, in a released statement.

Scheduled to kick off in mid-April, the construction work is expected to span until fall 2024, contingent upon favorable weather conditions. The WCRC has outlined the project locations, providing detailed information on each via their website at wcroads.org.

A virtual public information meeting is slated for Spring 2024, offering an opportunity for community members to learn more about the resurfacing efforts and to voice any concerns or inquiries. Ongoing updates and details about the projects will be readily available on WCRC's website.

Projects in the Sun Times News core coverage area are listed as: