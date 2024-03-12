Breslin Bound!! Chelsea Basketball Headed to State Semifinals for First Time in School History

The Chelsea boys' basketball team made school history Tuesday night by taking down Detroit University Prep 68-53 in the Division 2 state quarterfinals and advance to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs will face D2 number-one ranked Grand Rapids Christian in the D2 semifinals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing Friday night at 7:30 for a chance to advance to Saturday's state championship game.

Jake Stephens had a monster night for the Bulldogs with a double-double of 41 points and 14 rebounds. He went 20-21 from the free throw line for the night and was a force inside, getting the Panthers 6'10" big man Xavier Wedlow in foul trouble early and forced to the bench.

Jake Stephens finished with a double-double of 41 points and 14 rebounds. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs took advantage of Wedlow out of the game, and it helped that U-Prep struggled all night from behind the arch.

Chelsea took a 13-10 lead after one with Stephens scoring seven in the first.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Stephens put the Bulldogs up 27-17 and Wedlow would go to the bench with his third foul. The Bulldogs would pound the paint with the big man on the bench and held a 35-21 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs are known for their three-point shooting, but they hit just three triples on the night, all by Stephens.

Chelsea continued to work the ball inside and get the Panthers in foul trouble with one U-Prep starter fouling out in the third and two others picking up their fourth fouls.

U-Prep rallied in the third with a 13-5 run to cut the Bulldogs lead to 39-34, but the Bulldogs answered with a 12-7 run to take a 51-41 lead after three.

The Bulldogs made just one basket in the fourth quarter, but they made their way to the free throw line time and time again and the lead grew to 16.

U-Prep made one last run with a pair of triples to cut the Chelsea lead to 10 61-51, but the Bulldogs sealed the win at the free throw line and celebrated with the Chelsea student section after the victory.

Joey Cabana had a near triple double with 13 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Drew Blanton had a strong game with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Hayden Long added five points.

The Bulldogs improved to 21-6 overall heading into the semifinals against top-ranked GR Christian, but Chelsea appears to be ready after playing one of the toughest schedules in the state with a loaded non-conference schedule that featured multiple D1 top 10 teams.

While history was made with the win, this Bulldog team will not settle with for just the quarterfinal win. They want more and will get their shot Friday night in East Lansing.

