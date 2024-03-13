Chelsea High School Annual Collage Concert Showcases Collaboration

Student musicians performing at the annual Chelsea High School Collage Concert will fill the Ron Mead Auditorium with beautiful music on April 6.

The concert’s program will include an eclectic array of musical styles performed in a continuous display, from one piece to another, unbroken by applause or the spoken word for the length of the 90-minute program.

The music department’s wind symphony, concert band, symphony orchestra, concert orchestra, Bella Voce Choir, and chamber choir will perform throughout the auditorium. The high school’s extracurricular music groups, Chelsea House Orchestra and the jazz band, are also on the program. Company C, the historically popular show choir, is expected to return to the stage under the direction of the district’s new choir director, Kenneth Davis. (The last time Company C performed was Feb. 29, 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown.)

In addition to the large groups, a number of small ensembles who receive the highest marks at State Solo & Ensemble in March will also share their exceptional pieces.

All music students will gather on stage for the grand finale, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (from the 1945 musical “Carousel”) with “Climb Ev’ry Mountain" (from the 1959 musical “The Sound of Music”), both composed by Richard Rodgers.

This will be the first Collage Concert in the high school’s newly renovated auditorium. Rachel Slupe, the high school’s auditorium manager, said assistive hearing devices are part of the facility updates. “These are wireless packs with headsets programmed to pick up the microphones and provide enhanced sound for their user,” she said. To borrow one of these headsets, patrons need to notify the organizer in advance with a ticket purchase. Upon arrival, the patron will check out the headset with their ID. Following the performance, the patron should return the headset to the same house team member, who will return the ID.

“The Collage Concert shows the strong value Chelsea School District and the community have placed on the arts and K-12 music education,” said Nathan Peters, orchestra director at Beach Middle School.

Angela Menegay, president of Chelsea Music Boosters (CMB) and parent of three high school symphony orchestra students, said the “… immersion in an evening of musical talent … has been one of the most popular music events …” in the district since the inaugural concert in 2014. Because it is a CMB fundraiser, attendance helps support the district’s music education program.

At a glance: The 2024 Collage Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on April 6 at the Ron Mead Auditorium, Chelsea High School, 740 North Freer Rd. Reserved seating tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance online through the GoFan app or the GoFan website at https://gofan.co/ by searching “Chelsea Bulldogs Music.” Ticketing is also linked on the CMB website at https://chelseamusicboosters.org/. Tickets will be available at the door with cash, check, or credit card beginning at 6:30 p.m. Important note: To request an assisted hearing headset for this event, email info@chelseamusicboosters.org in advance.

Photos by Chris Hilgendorf