Water Resources Announces the 2024 Saturday Home Toxics Collection Events

Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division has announced the 2024 Saturday Home Toxics Collection Event schedule and the release of a registration system to enhance service at the events.

Saturday Collections will begin on April 6, 2024. They will be held on select Saturdays, April through November. Check the calendar at HomeToxicsCenter.org for event dates.

This year, registration is required to dispose of home toxics using any Materials Management services. This strategy began in 2023 with County Clean-Up Days and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from community members.

The strategy has been expanded to other Materials Management services, including weekday drop offs. This change has proven to reduce wait times and overcrowding at peak times.

Registration for each Saturday Collection will open 4 weeks before the event and close 1 week before the event, or when all slots are filled. Residents can register at HomeToxicsCenter.org

Residents can still dispose of home toxics during the week at the newly constructed HHW Center in Salem Township. This facility is open by appointment only Tuesdays – Thursdays, 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM. To schedule a time to drop off home toxics to the HHW Center, visit HomeToxicsCenter.org.

Materials will only be accepted from Washtenaw County residents at Saturday Collections. Northville Township and City of Northville residents may utilize the weekday drop-off service at the HHW Center in addition to County residents.

Only residential material is allowed. Material from local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations is not accepted – unless the material is pesticides. Pesticides are accepted regardless of residency or use.