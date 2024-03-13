Chief Kazyak's 2023 Year-End Report Shows a Year of Growth and Connection

In a comprehensive year-end report delivered to the Chelsea City Council at its February 20, 2024, meeting, Police Chief Kevin Kazak detailed the transformative changes and significant strides made by the Chelsea Police Department throughout 2023. The report covered a spectrum of developments, from personnel changes to technological upgrades, and underscored the department's commitment to community engagement and enhanced policing strategies.

Chief Kazak began by highlighting personnel changes within the department, noting the addition of full-time officers who brought diverse experiences from other agencies. "Ryan, Karlton, and Jeff all brought experience from other agencies, while Lauren will be the Chelsea Police Department's first sponsored recruit in over 15 years," he stated.

The department also bid farewell to Sergeant Rich Kinsey, who retired after 40 years in law enforcement. Chief Kazak expressed gratitude for Kinsey's service, stating, "We thank Rich for his many years of service and wish him a long and enjoyable retirement."

With Sgt. Kinsey's retirement and Sgt. Kornexl's decision to move to part-time, the department promoted officers Dori Blackford and Sean Lee to the rank of sergeant in August after completing a written exam and interview. "Both have embraced their new roles within the department and are on their way to becoming strong supervisors," commented Kazyak.

Part-time dispatchers Kristi Dalton and Quinn Blair left the department for other opportunities, but Jared Atkinson moved into full-time dispatch, and Joel Lee joined the force as a part-time dispatcher.

Technological advancements were a significant focus, with the department updating its fleet and introducing new equipment to streamline operations. "In addition to that, we updated these vehicles by replacing two older radar units and adding printers to all of the vehicles to print citations," Kazak explained, highlighting the efficiency gains from these updates.

Social media presence was another area of expansion, with the department launching a "Chelsea Michigan Police" Facebook page. "We will continue to expand our presence, increase our connection with the residents of Chelsea, provide them with updated crime prevention tips, and solicit information when necessary," Kazak said.

Training saw a return to in-person formats, covering a range of critical areas from officer wellness to responding to mental health crises. "Various officers attended countywide active shooter response training...and we also held inside training for the officers on officer wellness, implicit bias, legal updates, and responding to individuals who are in a mental health crisis," Kazak detailed.

Community engagement remained a cornerstone of the department's efforts, with participation in events like Shop with a Cop, the Chelsea Fair, Sounds & Sights, and the inaugural Public Safety Night, which Kazak noted was a hit among residents.

Policy review and strategic planning were also addressed, with the department updating its policies to serve the community's needs better and working on a strategic plan to guide future operations.

Council members engaged with the report, inquiring about specifics like implementing new tasers and decommissioning old vehicles. Kazak's responses reflected the department's strategic approach to resource management and its focus on effective, non-lethal options for compliance.

As the discussion concluded, Kazak reiterated the department's openness to community feedback and the importance of transparent communication. "We are here to serve this public, every citizen, every time," he affirmed.