Jackson Rd Concrete Rehabilitation

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) plans to rehabilitate the concrete pavement in the westbound lanes of the Jackson Rd Corridor, between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave in Scio Township.

The Jackson Rd Corridor is a major artery that connects communities and is crucial to moving goods and services throughout Washtenaw County. The Jackson Rd Corridor Pavement Rehabilitation project is funded, in part, by the current Four-Year County-wide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage and the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF). The estimated construction cost is $1 million.

“This road improvement is necessary to preserve and maintain a highly relied upon primary road,” says Aaron Berkholz, WCRC Assistant Director of Engineering. “The benefit of this investment in the county infrastructure will be realized for many years to come.”

During construction, a WCRC contractor will close one westbound lane of Jackson Rd, between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave, at a time. Westbound traffic will be maintained in a single lane, adjacent to the lane under construction. Based on significant traffic volumes on Jackson Rd, motorists can expect delays in the area.

WCRC will host a virtual public information meeting regarding this project in Spring 2024. For more information visit wcroads.org.

Photo: Jackson Road. Photo: WCRC