Chelsea Girls’ Slip by Jackson

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in the SEC White after slipping by Jackson 40-37 last week.

The game was close from the start with Jackson coming out quick and taking a 13-9 lead after one quarter.

Chelsea battled back in the second behind six points by Megan McCalla to tie the game at 23 at the break.

The third quarter was dominated by the defenses of both teams, but the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Vikings 7-4 to take a 30-27 lead after three. Ella Day nailed a big triple in the quarter for the Bulldogs for the lead.

Chelsea had to grind it out in the fourth, going 6 for 11 from the free throw line to seal the victory.

Freshman Leila Wells led the Bulldogs with 13 points, including four big free throws in the fourth to help seal the win.

Emily McCalla, Megan McCalla, and Andrea Kowalski scored six each, while Grace Lane added four, Day three, and Jessi Emmert two.