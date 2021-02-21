Chelsea Downs Bedford for Fifth Straight Win

The Chelsea hockey team made it five straight wins when they traveled to Toledo and took down Bedford 4-1 Saturday night.

Brendan Westcott tallied a pair of goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead early in the second.

Keegan Montgomery and Devin McIntyre would add power-play goals in the second for a 4-0 lead after two.

Bedford would score with under two minutes to play to make the final 4-1.

Byron Bayer stopped 10 shots in net for the Bulldogs. Jack Capper recorded two assists, while Corbin Steele, Tyler Valik, and Keegan McGlaughlin each had one.

Chelsea improved to 5-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in the SEC White.