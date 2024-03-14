CHS Student Named Citizen of the Year by Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce

Chelsea High School sophomore Kira Grifka is the 2023 recipient of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) Citizen of the Year Award. She was nominated by Anne Nauts, Denise Cugliari, Grave Morson, and her mother, Shasta Grifka in recognition of her efforts to start and lead the Chelsea chapter of Students Against Sexual Harassment (SASH).

Grifka started the club after two CHS students were the victims of sexual assault in 2022. She was discussing the assaults in the CACC office and expressed her desire to take some kind of action. Cugliari discovered the SASH organization and Grifka took it from there.

Since then, Grifka has gone even further. “I am excited to announce that the organization is SHAPE (Sexual Harassment & Assault Prevention & Education), a new 501c3. The group’s mission is “to shape teens to end sexual harassment and assault through education and community events." She continued, “We can now raise money to host community events to educate more Chelsea residents,” said Grifka.

When asked who inspired her to take such a leadership role, Grifka said her biggest role model is her mom, Shasta Grifka. “Although there have been other role models in my life, it always comes back to my mama. I have watched her grow her career and excel in everything she has done.”

Grifka is a part of four other extracurricular groups including the Chelsea House Orchestra, the Diversity Club, Interact, and SAGA. She also works two jobs–one at Valiant Bar & Grill and the other at The Healthy Choice Chelsea.

After high school, Grifka plans to attend college and become a teacher. “I am starting dual enrollment next year and plan to graduate high school with an Associate Degree in Graphic Design and then attend Eastern Michigan University after high school with a major in education–to become a teacher–and a minor in Graphic Design. I also want to travel the country.”

When asked what she’d like to share with STN readers she replied, “I love my family so much! They have helped shape who I am today and love and support me in everything I do!”

Grifka’s organization SHAPE meets every other Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the Chelsea District Library. She says that anyone is welcome to attend meetings and encourages those interested to check the group’s Instagram and Facebook pages @shapechelsea or send an email to sashchelsea23@gmail.com.