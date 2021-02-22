Chelsea Area Historical Society’s Virtual Presentation

From Chelsea Area Historical Society

Monday, March 8, 2021, at 7:00 pm via Zoom

Please join us for this informative look back at the interesting history of fires in Chelsea. We’ll cover the famous and the not so famous; business and private homes; big and small. Along the way, we will also show the evolution of the fire department here. You must register for this no-cost Zoom event – send an e-mail to President@ChelseaHistory.org or call 734-476-2010.

The event will start with some brief “housekeeping”. As COVID prevents us from meeting in person, we will kick off the evening with our annual membership meeting. The main point of business will be the election of some new board officers – Vice President and Secretary (these two-year terms are up for election). Any interested candidates or those wishing more information can use the contact information below.

For those who missed the January virtual tour of the new Firehouse and Founders Room, you can tune in at 6:45 for a condensed version of this virtual tour.

While the CAHS Museum remains closed due to COVID precautions, we look forward to welcoming everyone back later this year with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting events!

Further information: President@ChelseaHistory.org / 734-476-2010 / www.ChelseaHistory.org