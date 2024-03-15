Fr. Enzo Addari’s Retirement Celebration: A Tribute to Service and Community

Since 1983, Fr. Enzo Addari has been an unwavering beacon of compassion and dedication in our community. His tireless advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) has touched countless lives both near and far. As we honor his remarkable legacy, we invite you to join us in celebrating his retirement at a special event on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The celebration will take place at the prestigious Andiamo Banquet Center and Celebrity Showroom, 7096 East 14 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092. Doors will open and a cash bar will be available starting at 6 p.m., followed by a gourmet Italian 5-course dinner at 7 p.m. Adding to the ambiance of the evening will be the enchanting performance of renowned Italian tenor, Aaron Caruso, promising an evening filled with camaraderie and joy. Guests will have the opportunity to share their fondest memories and well-wishes with Fr. Enzo as we raise a toast to his extraordinary journey.

Fr. Enzo’s impact on our community spans decades, leaving the indelible mark of his mission to serve all who have had the privilege of knowing him. From 2005 to 2023, he served as the CEO of St. Louis Center, where he worked tirelessly to transform it from an institution into the vibrant Guanella Village that integrates housing and care for individuals with I/DD. In addition to his service at St. Louis Center, Fr. Enzo is a cherished member of various organizations, including the Knights of Columbus and the International Order of Alhambra. He is also the Chaplain for the Italian Cultural Center and Italian American Club of Livonia, as well as the Spiritual Advisor for the Italian American Club of Lansing. It is only fitting that we come together to honor his legacy and express our deepest gratitude as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.

Join us as we celebrate Fr. Enzo Addari’s extraordinary contributions and the profound impact he has had on our community. Tickets for the retirement celebration are priced at $99 per person and include dinner, a cash bar, and live entertainment. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Fr. Enzo and St. Louis Center in the continuing mission to essential care and services to the community of people with I/DD. Tickets are available online at stlouiscenter.org/event/retirement-party-frenzo/

