DHS Student Earns Statewide Recognition for School and Community Service

Dexter High School student Paul Katz is the 2023 recipient of the “Yes I Can!” award in the “School and Community Service” category. The award is given annually by the Michigan Council for Exceptional Children to recognize achievement by a student with disabilities.

Paul said he was nominated for the award by his teacher, Kalli Nowitzke. “I think she nominated me because she’s seen how hard I work and how much I’ve learned and grown since she has been my teacher. She has helped me see how I can make an impact in my community just by telling people who I am and being a leader. I was also nominated by my friends Rhya Write and Hadley Hatfield, they are great friends and very helpful to me at school.”

Write and Hatfield are more than just school buddies, though. When asked who inspires him Paul replied, “My friends Hadley and Rya because they are kind and helpful I think they are good and nice people.”

Katz said his favorite part about school is hanging out with his friends but that he also really enjoys several of his classes. Specifically, he loves science with Mr. Caves and Mr. Whitte while Mr. Reinert and Ms. Luxxon make math fun.

Beyond academics, he also loves weightlifting with his coach, Mr. Witt, who shares his love of WWE wrestling. Paul’s love for wrestling explains his other inspiration, “John Cena also inspires me because I like wrestling and he is a great wrestler.”

He excels outside of school too and participates in several extracurricular activities including the SNAP program (Students Needing Accepting Peers) and a couple of Unified Sports teams. “I was able to play soccer and basketball. Basketball is my favorite.”

Katz is undecided about what he’ll do after he graduates in 2026. “My mom and dad say I could go to college or get a job or take classes at WISD. I worked at Busch’s during the summer and hope I can do that again this summer.”

For Paul, the good times roll when he’s with his brother and friends, who make him laugh. “Also I laugh when I watch TV and I really like watching people do silly things on the tv.” As for how he takes care of himself on bad days Paul continued, “I like to walk on the track and jump on the trampoline. I also talk to my friends to help me feel better. My dog Daisy, and my cats Gus, Doc, and Meg also make me feel better.”

Paul hopes people remember him for being a good friend and when asked what else he wanted to share with STN readers he said, “I am very glad to have won this award and want to thank my family and Mrs. Nowitzke. I also want to thank my friends for being my friends and treating me kind. Go Dreads!"