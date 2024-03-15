Bulldogs Historic Season Ends in D2 State Semifinals

Chelsea boys' basketball saw its historic run to the Division 2 state semifinals come to an end Friday night when top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian defeated the Bulldogs 50-41 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

It was the first time in school history that Chelsea had reached the state semifinals, and they gave the number one ranked Eagles all they could handle, but GRC was able to pull away in the final moments to end the Bulldogs season with a 21-7 overall record.

Both teams defenses were on points all night with both teams struggling to find the basket.

Jake Stephens put the Bulldogs on top with a pair of free throws and after a dunk by the Eagles, baskets by Hayden Long and Stephens put Chelsea up 6-2.

After a GRC triple, Joey Cabana answered with a triple of his own for a 9-7 Chelsea lead after one quarter.

The Eagles took a 13-11 lead early in the second, but the Bulldogs went back on top 14-13 with a Regan Plank three.

GRC scored six straight to take a 19-14 lead, but Plank hit his second triple of the quarter to cut the lead to 19-17.

Cabana tied the game at 19 and Drew Blanton hit a putback at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 21-19 lead at the half.

After the Eagles tied the game to start the second half, Stephens hit a triple to give the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead.

GRC cut the lead to one when Blanton hit a jumper to put Chelsea up 26-23.

The Eagles went on an 8-0 run to take a 31-26 lead and the Bulldogs would not lead again.

Blanton and Stephens hit jumpers in the final minute, but a 13-4 run put Grand Rapids Christian up 36-30 after three.

The Eagles pushed their lead ten 40-30 with 5:34 left, but the Bulldogs answered with eight quick points with triples by Stephens and Blanton to cut the lead to 40-38 with 4:25 left.

Chelsea could not buy a basket the rest of the way as Grand Rapids Christian scored six straight to push its lead to 46-38.

The Bulldogs had a chance to cut into the lead in the final two minutes, but a pair of turnovers ended any hopes of a late rally as GRC held on for the win.

Stephens led the Bulldogs with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Blanton added nine points and three assists, Cabana and Plank six each, and Long two.

Photos by Dawn McCann



