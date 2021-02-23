CPD Weekly Report 02-23-21

From Chelsea Police Department

Incident #: 21-308

Location: 900 block of Moore Dr.

Date: February 21, 2021

Time: 12:18 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station a telephone complaint came in regarding multiple incidents in which the complainant’s tires had been slashed, cut, or otherwise tampered with on several occasions. The complainant stated that these incidents began around September 1st of last year and have continued up until this month. The complainant stated that there have been at least 6 or 7 documented incidents ranging in severity to the tires. The complainant stated that due to the number of times the tires have been damaged and the severity of the damage he recently had to replace all four tires on the vehicle. The incident remains open pending further investigation into potential suspect(s).

Incident #: 21-290

Location: 40 block of Butternut Ct.

Date: February 17, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 40 block of Butternut Ct. for the report of a dog bite complaint. Medical personnel had also been dispatched to the scene due to the victim’s injuries sustained by the dog bite. The complainant stated that they were making a delivery to the house and upon approaching the front of the house to drop the package off; the dog broke through the front door of the house and attacked the victim. The victim sustained injuries to their upper and lower arm and was bleeding as well. The case remains open pending further investigation.