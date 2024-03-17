Bulldogs Place Six on All-SEC White Hockey Team

SEC White champion Chelsea finished a perfect 12-0 in the conference and led the way with six players earning all-league honors.

First team All-SEC White went to Keegan Montgomery, Brandon Davila, and Luke Webster.

Keegan Montgomery also earned honorable mention D3 all-state honors with a team high 29 goals and 34 assists on the season- First Team

Brandon Davila finished with 21 goals and 24 assists for the Bulldogs- First Team

Luke Webster was the Bulldogs starting goaltender and picked up 14 wins on the season with a 2.04 goals against average- First Team

Honorable mention All-SEC White went to Kyle Valik (9 goals, 19 assists), Shane McLaughlin (7 goals, 21 assists), and Jacob Corcoran (15 goals, five assists).

