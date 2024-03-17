Four Earn All-SEC Honors for Chelsea Girls’ Basketball

While the season ended sooner than expected the Chelsea girls’ basketball team came away with another SEC White title and finished with an 18-5 overall record.

The stellar conference season earned four Bulldogs All-SEC White honors for the 2023-24.

First Team Honors went to Leila Wells and Avery Lay.



Leila Wells finished her career as the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer and set the school record for points in a game with 37 points against Stockbridge in the final regular season game- First Team

Avery Lay, a three-year varsity player for the Bulldogs and was the second leading scorer, giving Chelsea one of the top one-two scoring punches in the state. Lay set the school record with seven three-pointers in a game and scored 28 points against Parma Western-First Team

Honorable mention went to Ella Day and Braiden Scheffler.

Ella Day was a big threat for the Bulldogs from beyond the arch this season. Her biggest game came in the Bulldogs season ending loss to Haskett where Day hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points- Honorable Mention

Braiden Scheffler became a bigger part of the Bulldogs puzzle this season, playing multiple positions, whether in the paint or bringing the ball up-court for Chelsea. She hit some big shots along the way, including a big three-pointer in the final moments to key a big win over Williamston- Honorable Mention