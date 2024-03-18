Teachers like Chelsea's Caleb Coon are helping students form a love of learning

Being named MiSTEM Region 2 STEM Educator of the Year was a big honor for Beach Middle School teacher Caleb Coon as well as for Beach and the Chelsea School District.

Beach Middle School Principal Matt Ceo said it best, “This honor means a lot to this building because it's validation for all of the time and effort that Caleb has invested into his STEM Challenges class. Educators seldom receive the accolades they deserve, so we all enjoy and celebrate Caleb's recognition.”

In late February, Coon was named MiSTEM Region 2 STEM Educator of the Year. The award recognizes a consistent record of outstanding teaching and related activities in STEM fields, focusing on their accomplishments in the last three to five years.

Coon was among four teachers, community partners honored for consistent investment in STEM education and innovation in Michigan.

The press release about MiSTEM Network team in region 2 said it covers southeast and southcentral Michigan. The teacher appreciation event they hosted was their 5th Annual Recognition Ceremony to honor educators and a community partner for their commitment to cultivating a vibrant STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) ecosystem in Michigan. It served as a closing ceremony for the 2024 STEAM Week hosted by Washtenaw Community College.

MiSTEM Region 2 is comprised of six counties from southeast/south central Michigan, including: Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw Counties. MiSTEM Region 2 said it “aims to unite education, business and community partners across the state by creating pathways for all students to consider and pursue high-wage, high-demand careers in STEM. Their mission is to be the catalyst for equitable access and engagement in authentic STEM experiences in every community in Michigan.

The MiSTEM Region 2 announcement described Coon this way:

“As an eighth-grade Science and STEM Challenges teacher, Caleb Coon guides his Beach Middle School students through STEM curriculum throughout the year. He promotes active learning and encourages students to think imaginatively, critically and independently. Whether it’s launching rockets or racing cars, Coon’s students know they will be given challenges that push their thinking and expand their learning far beyond the walls of the classroom. He also fosters a space of inclusion, by meeting all students where they are. This fall, he provided a student who uses an electric wheelchair with an alternative car that the student could program, building on their love of coding. Teachers like Coon are helping students form a love of learning and an appreciation for how STEM plays an integral role in their lives.”

from the Chelsea School District

The MiSTEM Region 2 webpage defines STEM education as:

The intentional development of science, technology, engineering (design thinking & problem solving), and mathematics skills and competencies by all stakeholders at all levels through an integrated instructional delivery system.

The creative application of these skills to relevant, engaging and authentic inquiry, investigation, and discover

The exploration of and preparation for careers that rely on the command of these skills and competencies

At Beach, Ceo said Coon “brings an array of skills and competencies to Beach Middle School, but above all of his science acumen and expertise is his care and compassion for each one of his students. Mr. Coon is dedicated to educating the whole child, which means he spends time cultivating good work habits with students, encouraging empathy and kindness, and harnessing passions.”

Megan Schrauben, MiSTEM Network executive director, said, “The recognition ceremony is an annual opportunity to acknowledge the key role educators and community partners in the region play in preparing students for successful STEM careers. All four awardees help advance MiSTEM‘s mission to create a vibrant STEM ecosystem in our state as we empower educators and the next generation of innovators.”