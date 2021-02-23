Parachek's Big Night Lifts Dexter Past Rival Chelsea

Colin Parachek is used to putting up points for Dexter on the turf of Al Ritt Stadium, but Monday night he put up some big numbers on the hardwood in Chelsea with 31 points and leading the Dexter over rival Chelsea 61-45.

His big night helped the Dreadnaughts had Chelsea its first loss of the season and improved Dexter to 2-1 in the SEC White and 4-2 overall.

Dexter took a 12-8 lead after one quarter behind five first quarter points by Evan Haroldson.

Chelsea held tough in the second with Lucas Hanifan scoring eight for the Bulldogs, but Parachek added eight himself as Dexter held a 27-21 lead at the half.

The Dreadnaughts held a 30-26 lead, but answered with back to back baskets to take an eight point and force a Chelsea timeout. Dexter would close out the quarter with a 9-6 run, including a Cal Bavineau triple at the buzzer for a 43-32 lead after three.

Parachek would take the game over in the fourth scoring 14 in the quarter as the Dreadnaughts pulled away for the win.

Dexter was led by Parachek with 31 points and five rebounds.

Haroldson finished with 15 points, Bavineau 10 points and five assists, and Aidan Dexter five points.

Hanifan and Jordan Fansler scored 10 points each to lead Chelsea. Joey Cabana added nine points, Dom Guthre eight, Carter Alexander and Matt Blanton three each, and Jayden Woody two.

Chelsea fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC White.