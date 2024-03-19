CPD Weekly Report 03-19-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-838

Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 12, 2024

Time: 8:00 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a forcible burglary to a business. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that when they had arrived and opened the business, the employee had found an exterior window that had been broken out. A check of the building was made and no one was found inside the building. A review of the building surveillance footage revealed that multiple suspects had entered the property through the broken window earlier in the morning. No suspect information is available for release at this time. The complainant checked the property and, at the time of the report, could not confirm whether anything had been taken. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspects.