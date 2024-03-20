Free April 18 Theatrical Event on Solo Aging at Chelsea Senior Center

In many ways, people who are aging on their own have experiences that are different from those who are aging while surrounded by family members. For the last three years, a group from Eastern Michigan University (EMU) has been exploring issues and concerns unique to solo aging. The result is the production of Solo Acts, a Limelight theatrical performance that combines storytelling and theatre to illuminate the complexity, challenges, opportunities and visibility of solo agers.

The Chelsea Senior Center is excited to bring Solo Acts to Chelsea on April 18. Solo agers, community groups, city and township leaders, area senior centers and faith organizations are encouraged to attend.

Decky Alexander, founder of Limelight, and Professor of Drama/Theatre and Director of Academic Engagement Programs at EMU, created Solo Acts along with Limelight associate artists. Solo Acts emphasizes that a solo ager may include those with loved ones in geographical locations beyond a quick driving distance, older adults living with someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia or in nursing care, or solo agers living separate lives in the same home.



“The objective of Solo Acts is to make those who feel invisible, feel visible,” says Alexander. “This is a theatrical performance of affirmation that your voices are heard. Our intention is to facilitate change in communities with awareness of the challenges of solo aging.”

This performance highlights individual authentic experiences from culturally, economically and racially distinct solo agers interviewed across Michigan and Western New York.

Sharon Cramer, Ph.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor Emerita, responded to the call for personal stories when Alexander first sought adults experiencing solo aging. Now, Cramer performs her story as a featured vignette in the acts in New York.

“The post-show discussion is an elevated conversation for those of us who are solos – either by choice or by chance,” says Cramer. “We do not want your pity or for you to feel like we’re living a less than fulfilling life. The opportunity to share my story to educate others is amazing.”

Contact Chelsea Senior Center at (734) 475-9242 or connected@chelseaseniors.org to reserve your seat for the free 1:00 pm April 18 event held at 512 Washington Street in the George Prizing Auditorium.

Solo Acts was conceived in 2021 with funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation. It first premiered in 2022 in Detroit and Buffalo, New York. With funding from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, Solo Acts has expanded its reach to Washtenaw County. For more information about Solo Acts, please visit: limelightlive.org/solo-acts.

Photos by Shelby Seeley of Solo Acts