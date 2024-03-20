An Overview of Washtenaw Co Health’s Annual Report

The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) 2022-23 Annual Report highlights significant achievements, challenges, and impacts of the department's work over two years. The 27-page report describes a broad array of services aimed at improving public health and equity in Washtenaw County. Here's a summary of the key points:

Mission and Vision

The report emphasizes WCHD's mission to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs. The department’s vision is for a healthy community where every resident enjoys the best possible state of health and well-being.

Public Health Initiatives and Successes

Increased Access to Programs : Notable initiatives include expanding income guidelines for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program and eligibility for the Children's Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) program.

: Notable initiatives include expanding income guidelines for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program and eligibility for the Children's Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) program. Environmental Health : WCHD advocated for changes to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Code to prevent norovirus spread, contributing to national food safety improvements.

: WCHD advocated for changes to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Code to prevent norovirus spread, contributing to national food safety improvements. Public Health Response : Efforts to manage mpox outbreaks, the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, and a significant tuberculosis cluster are examples of WCHD's emergency response capabilities.

: Efforts to manage mpox outbreaks, the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, and a significant tuberculosis cluster are examples of WCHD's emergency response capabilities. Health Equity and Community Engagement : The department has focused on centering health equity in all its efforts, establishing a Health Equity Council and initiating community health improvement projects.

: The department has focused on centering health equity in all its efforts, establishing a Health Equity Council and initiating community health improvement projects. Climate Change and Health: Addressing the impacts of climate change, such as unhealthy air quality from wildfires and increased vector-borne diseases, is identified as a critical area of focus.

COVID-19 Response

The report details ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, including vaccination campaigns, providing free tests and masks, and the development of a COVID-19 Mortality Report to better understand the pandemic's impact.

Environmental Health Achievements

Highlights include actions to ensure safe water quality at public beaches, improvements to the Pollution Prevention Regulation, and response to harmful algal blooms and drinking water safety concerns.

Public Health Impact

The report quantifies WCHD's impact through statistics on services provided, such as vaccinations, health screenings, and environmental health inspections.

Financial Overview

A financial summary for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 shows the department's revenues and expenses.

Recognition and Memorials

The report also recognizes dedicated staff members and acknowledges the contributions of individuals and teams within WCHD.

Overall, the Washtenaw County Health Department's 2022-23 Annual Report promotes a comprehensive approach to public health, emphasizing prevention, equity, and responsiveness to community needs.

You can find the report at https://bit.ly/wchd22-23.