The Astor Club in Chelsea wants to inspire and empower young minds

Expanding its programming in a fun and educational direction, The Astor in Chelsea announced that it has a new offering for kids called the Astor Club.

Earlier this month, The Astor, which is located at 128 Van Buren Street near downtown Chelsea, announced that in continuing its commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in education through the arts, it was “thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: Astor Club.”

“Astor Club is poised to elevate children's enrichment experiences, offering a diverse range of camps, classes, parties, after-school programs, Saturday drop-off programs and special events designed to inspire and empower young minds,” the announcement said.

"At The Astor, we believe in nurturing the potential of every child through innovative and immersive arts-oriented educational experiences," Center Director Stephanie Templin said in the announcement. "With the introduction of Astor Club, we're expanding our commitment to providing high-quality, arts-integrated education to children of all ages. Whether they're exploring their passion for music, unleashing their creativity through theatrical performance, or enjoying a birthday party or special event, Astor Club offers a supportive and stimulating environment where children can thrive."

A lot of fun learning is happening at The Astor. photo courtesy of The Astor

In describing the club, Astor said they are catering to children aged 6 weeks to 17 years.

“Astor Club presents a dynamic array of offerings to suit various interests and developmental stages,” the description reads. “From private piano and voice lessons for budding musicians as young as 3 years old, to engaging weekday and weekend enrichment classes such as Broadway-Sing-Along, Preschool Performers, and Music and Movement, Astor Club promises a captivating experience for every child.”

As some background as to who they are, The Astor said it’s "not just home to Astor Club; it's also the birthplace of Astor Academy, an esteemed arts-integrated, full-day educational childcare program and preschool catering to children birth through weeks to 5 years. Astor Academy's visionary approach to early childhood education combines academic excellence with artistic exploration, laying the foundation for lifelong learning and success.”

It was founded by veteran entrepreneurs, Crystal McKinsey and Michael Eisele, with the mission to be dedicated to providing transformative educational experiences for children from infancy through adolescence. Through its innovative programs, including Astor Academy and now Astor Club, The Astor said it aims empowers children to explore their passions, cultivate their talents, and learn through the arts.

Registration for Astor Club is now open. Parents can enroll their children by calling (734) 274-5122 or by emailing Chelsea@theastorco.com.

A full schedule of offerings is available online at www.AstorAcademy.com. With limited spots available, interested families are encouraged to secure their child's place early.

photo courtesy of The Astor