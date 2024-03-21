Chelsea's FarmSudz: One of the Best Small Businesses

FarmSudz in Chelsea is being recognized for its success as a small business and its positive community impact.

This local business in downtown Chelsea has been honored by the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and was selected as part of its 2024 “Best Small Businesses” list.

The SBDC announced this year’s honorees on March 20. Eleven SBDC clients will receive Best Small Business awards at the 20th Annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala May 21. According to the announcement, “SBDC Best Small Business awards are selected by regional offices for demonstrating significant success in small business growth and community impact.”

Since 2005, the SBDC said the Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on “how small businesses positively impact our communities and state.”

“It’s great to see these entrepreneurs get recognized for all the hard work and passion that goes into their businesses,” said SBDC’s CEO | Executive Director J.D. Collins in the announcement. “Congratulations to this year's awardees on your well-earned recognition."

Since opening in Chelsea, FarmSudz has become a local favorite for its handmade goat milk soap and natural skincare. It specializes in handmade natural skin and hair care products, such as soaps, creams, balms, and serums that are made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as unprocessed goat milk, herbs and raw beeswax. All products are handmade on-site.

Beth Scarbrough at work inside FarmSudz. photo by Chuck Colby

FarmSudz has two locations: Chelsea and Jackson.

Here is the full list of Michigan SBDC 2024 Best Small Businesses:

A&S Industrial LLC – Chassell

All In Pickleball Gym – Byron Center

Anywhere DOT Exams, PLLC – Cadillac

Blue Owl Coffee – Lansing

Brothers Hydrovac – Swartz Creek

FarmSudz– Chelsea

Jensen’s Excavating, Inc. – South Haven

Loving Locks, LLC – Plymouth

Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Company – Bay City

PRATTScape’s Antique & Gift Shop – Alpena

ZENlightenment Wellness Center – Alma

The SBDC said the awardees, guests and small business supporters will gather on May 21 “to highlight the importance of small businesses in Michigan and to acknowledge the companies that are creating jobs and growing.”

The 20th Annual Awards Gala will be held at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, during National Small Business Month, additionally celebrating Michigan’s role in stimulating the national and global economy.

The SBDC’s mission is to help Michigan small businesses succeed by providing expert no-cost consulting to new and existing businesses throughout Michigan’s 83 counties. Michiganders looking to start or grow a business can connect to no-cost export services, market research, cybersecurity resources, business education and more.