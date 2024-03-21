Washtenaw County Health Department Alerts Public to Second Local Measles Case

Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a second case of measles and alerting the public to the possibility of exposure. This second case is in an adult without prior immunity to measles who was exposed to the Washtenaw case reported on March 3, 2024.

Anyone potentially exposed to this second case should monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days after the exposure date. Since more than 72 hours have passed, it is too late for immediate vaccination to prevent infection.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air, and individuals who were present at the following places at the specific times and dates listed may have been exposed:

Date Location Timeframe Sun, March 10 Michigan Medicine Emergency Department 10:40 am to 4:00 pm Adult emergency room and waiting area 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 Mon, March 11 Michigan Medicine Emergency Department 7:30 to 10:00 am Adult emergency room and waiting area 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 University of Michigan, Alice Lloyd Dormitory 6:45 to 9:00 am Second floor 100 Observatory, Ann Arbor 48109 CVS Pharmacy 3:20 to 5:40 pm 5449 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103 Tues, March 12 NextCare Urgent Care (formerly Michigan Urgent Care) 10:40 am to 2:15 pm 3280 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor 48104 Thurs, March 14 CVS Pharmacy 4:45 to 7:00 pm 3535 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor 48105 Fri, March 15 Trinity Health IHA Medical Group WestArbor Primary Care and Urgent Care 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Lobby and waiting area 4350 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103

Anyone present at one of the locations at the above times and dates should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. If symptoms develop, call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care, or emergency room so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others.

“This situation illustrates why we work so hard to contain measles,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. “People without immunity from vaccination or a prior illness are very likely to become ill if exposed, and about 1 in 5 will require hospitalization.”

If vaccinated against measles, infection is unlikely. About 3 of every 100 vaccinated people exposed to measles will become ill if exposed to the virus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This alert is more urgent for anyone potentially exposed to the confirmed case,” continues Dr. Marquez. “But it is also a critical reminder for everyone to check their vaccination status and confirm protection against measles.”

Measles

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

If symptoms develop, call your doctor, urgent care, or hospital before seeking treatment.

Measles Vaccine

Vaccination is available from health care providers, pharmacies, and the Health Department. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program at no-cost. Vaccines for Children (VFC): Information for Parents | CDC. The Health Department accepts Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The Health Department does not decline services if individuals are unable to pay.

For more information visit washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700.