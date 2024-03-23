Chelsea Boys Track and Field team opens at SEC Indoor Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea boys’ track and field team opened its season at the SEC Indoor Invite at Ypsilanti Lincoln March 21.

The meet is a large invitational with teams from the SEC Red and White Division, one of the best track and field conferences in the state of Michigan.

There were no team scores kept at this meet, but the top five individual performers and top three relays in each event were awarded medals.

The Bulldogs brought a young squad and competed hard against larger schools, placing in many events.

“Going into this meet, our goals as a team were to establish some solid early season marks, compete with schools in our division of the SEC, and get out healthy,” coach David Slusser said. “We did all of those things and set ourselves up to have a competitive season. Our guys learned that we have work to do, but all of our goals for the season are within our grasp if we work hard in practice and commit ourselves to getting better every day. Most importantly, I was pleased with how well the team balanced being competitive and having fun. I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Highlights:

● JJ Turnbow placed 2nd in the long jump with a 19’ 1.25” jump.

● The 4x800 relay team of Connell Alford, Jackie Dell, Owen Thorburn, and Brant Maley

took 3rd in the event with a time of 8:36, a solid time for this beginning of the season.

Connell also took 5th in the 1600.

● The 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams both took 6th in their respective events in a

tough field.

● Nolan Flezsar jumped 11’ in the pole vault and tied for 7th place.

● Beckett Boos, less than a week removed from being in the basketball state semi-finals,

ran a blazing 53.78 in the open 400 and placed 7th.

● Drew Weinberg placed 8th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.31. This was Drew’s

first track meet!

● Wyeth Angus posted a huge PR in the 3200.

The team will take a break for spring break, but will be back in action on Thursday,

April 4th at the Parma Quad at Parma Western High School.