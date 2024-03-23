Chelsea Girls’ Track and Field has Strong Showing at SEC Indoor Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls track & field team competed very well at the SEC Indoor Meet held at Lincoln Athletic Building (LAB).

The meet featured all the SEC Red and White teams with the Bulldogs competing against all the Division 1 teams from the Red division and came away with 19 medals in the 14 event invite.

The top five individual finishers and top three relays earned medals in each event.

Carley Grabarczyk led the day with two first place finishes in the 60m dash with a time of 7.95, a school record, and the 200m dash with a time of 26.62, which placed her 9th all-time in the event for Chelsea.

Leila Wells placed 1st in the 60m hurdles with a school record time of 9.31, while Anna Brant placed first in the shot put with a throw of 35’ 8.25”, which places her 6th all-time for Chelsea.

Other notable performances include India Barney placing 2nd in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.74 and was fourth in the 60 hurdles, and the 4x400 Relay team comprised of Addie Howard, Brinna Wenzel, Caitlyn Ash, and Teagan Hill placing 3rd overall with a time of 4:17.18, one of the fastest indoor times in school history.

Third-place finishes went to Tegan Hill in the 60 dash, the 4x800 relay team of Natalia DeMea, Ceci Bayer, Madison Morgan, and Slater Boos, while Madeline Collins was fourth in the long jump.

Brinna Wenzel was fifth in the 400, and the 4x200 relay of Howard, Eva Dewaele, Alleah Wells, and Leila Wells was fifth.

Bayer was sixth in the 800, Kennedy Anderson sixth in the high jump and Karlie VanRemortel sixth in the pole vault. Cailyn Jbara was seventh in the 300 hurdles, while eighth-place finishes went to Elsa Baize in the 60 dash, DeMea in the 1600, Collins in the high jump, and Dewaele in the long jump.

“We have a roster of 48 athletes, the biggest in school history, led by 12 seniors,” coach Loren Thorburn said. “Hopefully, we will continue improving each week and use our depth and experience to help score against teams.”

The Bulldogs next meet is at Parma-Western High School on Thursday, April 4th.