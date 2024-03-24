Chelsea Lacrosse Falls to Huron in Season Opener

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea lacrosse team opened its season with a tough 6-4 loss to Ann Arbor Huron last week.

The Bulldogs are playing under first-year head coach Remmington Sanders and came up just short against the River Rats.

Jacob Dolber and Braden Kennedy scored first period goals, but the Bulldogs trailed 3-2 after one.

Dolber scored his second of the game to tie the game at 3-3, but Huron answered with take a 4-3 lead into halftime.

The River Rats scored twice in the third for a 6-3 lead heading to the final period.

Kennedy broke in on net and fired a shot home to cut the lead to 6-4 in the fourth, but that is as close as Chelsea would get.

The Bulldogs return to action April 2 when they host East Lansing.