Chelsea Girls’ Water Polo Off to Fast Start

The Chelsea girls water polo team opened its season in strong fashion with a 13-2 win over Walled Lake in the home opener Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the victory.

Keygan Monahan scored three times in the opening period as the Bulldogs took a 5-0 lead after one.

Monahan added her fourth of the night in the second and Chelsea led 6-1 at the break.

The Bulldogs blew the game open with a six goal third period, including two more from Monahan for a 12-2 lead after three.

Sydney Barston was sharp in net for the Bulldogs with 13 saves and dished out four assists on the night.

Monahan was a force in front of the Troy net and finished with six goals and one assist to lead Chelsea She also was strong defensively with a team high five steals.

Gabriella Burgess picked up two goals, while Kiera Crawley had a goal and four assists.

Isabelle Tuell had a goal and two assists, Gabi Rudolph a goal and assist, while Tallulah Gorby and Clara Johnson had one goal each.

The Bulldogs had a strong showing at the Pioneer Early Bird Invite last weekend with a 3-1 record. Their lone loss came to Ann Arbor Skyline 9-2. They defeated Dexter 12-3, Huron 12-6, and Birmingham Groves 11-3.

Chelsea is 4-1 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson