Chelsea Wrestlers go 5-0 on the week

The Chelsea wrestling team improved to 7-1 overall o nthe season after gong 5-0 at a pair of meets last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping a home quad on Senior Night Tuesday, February 23.

Dalton Grabarczyk is the lone senior on this years squad and he came away with a pair of pins in his final home meet as a Bulldog.

Chelsea defeated Pinckney 41-35, AA Huron 71-12, and AA Pioneer 78-0.

Elijah Ratliff led the Bulldogs with three wins on the night at 145 pounds.

Daniel Garz (135) and Dalton Grabarczyk (140) picked up two wins each, while Carter Trinkle, Lucas Racine, Jonas Norwood, Cole Munson, Zachary Byerly, and Victor Radu each won a single match.

The Bulldogs were awarded numerous voids in the Pioneer and Huron matches.

The Bulldogs then swept a tri-meet at Ypsilanti, beating rival Dexter 34-31 and the Grizzlies 60-23.

Grabarczyk and Ratliff each won a pair of matches to lead the way for Chelsea. Single match winners were Norwood, Trinkle, Munson, Nolan Sinkwitts, Byerly, and Kamren Chapman.

Pictures provided by Chrissy Fitch