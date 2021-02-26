Chelsea Girls' Hoops Remain Undefeated in SEC White

The Chelsea girls' basketball team remained atop the SEC White standings after a 50-29 pasting of Tecumseh Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took control of the game early by outscoring the Indians 15-6 in the opening quarter.

A pair of triples by Leila Wells and five points from Andrea Kowalski sparked the Bulldogs in the first.

Grace Lane scored five of Chelsea's seven points in the second as the Bulldogs held a 22-13 lead at the break.

Chelsea began to pull away in the third with a 15-10 run that was sparked by Emily McCalla with seven points in the quarter for a 37-23 lead.

The Bulldogs put the game away in the fourth outscoring Tecumseh 13-6 for the 21-point win and improve to 5-0 in the SEC White.

Wells finished with 13 points to lead the Bulldogs. Emily McCalla added 11 points and Kowalski seven. Lane finished with five points, Megan McCalla four, Jessica Emmert and Ella Day three, Rachel Bullock an Klara Kuebler two each.