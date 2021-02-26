Bulldogs Bounce Back with Win over Tecumseh

The Chelsea basketball team bounced back after its first loss of the season to take down Tecumseh 52-33 Thursday night.

Tecumseh started fast and led Chelsea 14-13 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs defense took over from their. They limited the Indians to just three points in the second quarter and nine in the third as the Bulldogs took a 15-point lead into the final period.

Lucas Hanifan nailed five three-pointers on tne night, including four in the first half as the Bulldogs began to build their lead over Tecumseh.

Hanifan finished with a team hight 22 points and finished with five triples on the night for Chelsea.

After the 14 points first quarter, the Bulldogs held Tecumseh to just 19 the rest of the night.

Jacob Stephens finished with eight points, while Jordan Fansler had six. Dom Guthre chipped in with five points, Matt Blanton four, Ben Strzyzewski three, and Carter Alexander two.