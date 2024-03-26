Anne Mann Honored with Chelsea Lifetime Achievement Award

In a recent announcement that has garnered attention across local platforms, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has awarded Anne Mann the 2023 Chelsea Lifetime Achievement Award. The prestigious accolade recognizes Mann's unwavering dedication and profound impact on the Chelsea community. Mann, a past chair of the Chelsea Community Foundation, has been recognized for her extensive involvement in various economic, social, and civic initiatives in the area, distinguishing herself through voluntary efforts that have significantly enriched the community.

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledges those who contribute to the community's betterment without seeking recognition. The award honors individuals with a notable history of volunteerism and engagement in Chelsea. Anne Mann's receipt of this award highlights her exceptional contributions and the lasting legacy she has created within Chelsea through a spirit of selfless service and community enhancement.