Marriage Summit Coming to Chelsea

Community News

This spring will bring a unique event to the community of Chelsea: a summit geared toward the building and nurturing of healthy and positive marriage relationships. On the evening of May 4th, couples from around the area are invited to a catered dinner to hear and interact with marriage experts Perry and Dianne Dodge, founders of Amazingmarriages.com. As licensed therapists who have worked with married couples and families across the U.S., Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia, Perry and Dianne will focus on providing relevant resources, tools and strategies to employ in any marriage in order to improve and grow. Billed as a ‘Date night with a purpose’, the summit offers a chance for couples of all ages and stages to enjoy a night out, but to also equip themselves with relevant relationship helps.

This event is part of a larger organization, Strong Family Habits (SFH), aimed at helping to provide today’s families with critical resources to succeed in both marriage and parenting. Luman Strong, co-founder of SFH, explains the rationale driving this effort, “My wife and I have been blessed with a marriage of over 20 years and 5 children; however this journey hasn’t come without challenges and bumps in the road. Through these difficulties, we’ve both developed a passion and desire to offer something back to our community that might help other parents and other marriages develop and prosper. The marriage summit is the first event and first step toward offering relevant resources toward this end.”

The event is open to any and all who are interested. Registration for the event starts at strongfamilyhabits.com. For any other questions, please email buildingfamilies@strongfamilyhabits.com

Photo: Perry and Diane Dodge. Courtesy of the Dodges.