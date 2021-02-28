Chelsea Hockey Has Big Week going 3-0-1 Against SEC Red

The Chelsea hockey team made it through a very big week unscathed as the Bulldogs went 3-0-1 in four crossovers against SEC Red teams last week.

After beating Bedford 4-1 Saturday, February 20th, the Bulldogs battled back to tie Ann Arbor Pioneer 2-2 February 23rd.

Pioneer went on top early in the first, but Brandan Davila tied it up at one for Chelsea four minutes later.

It stayed that way until Pioneer scored with just five minutes left in the second for a 2-1 lead heading to the third.

The Bulldogs had several good scoring chances peppering the Pioneer net with 40 shots on the night but could not find the net.

Tyler Valik finally broke through for Chelsea as he scored with 51 seconds left to tied it at 2-2.

Neither team would score in the overtime period and the game ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

Byron Bayer made 37 saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then took on a strong Skyline team Thursday, February 25 in a battle between the top two teams in the SEC White and Red divisions.

It was a battle all night with the only goal of the night coming Valik scored a shorthanded goal at the 8:09 mark of the first period.

Bayer stopped all 16 shots in net, recording his first career shutout for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea then won another barnburner Saturday night when they rallied to beat Saline 2-1 with a goal in the final minute of play.

The teams were scoreless for two periods, but Saline went on top with 12:36 left in the third.

Chelsea finally broke through when Devin McIntyre put one in from a tough angle from the left side of the net to tie the game with 3:10 left in the third.

The Bulldogs would go on a powerplay late and Jack Capper rifled in a shot from just inside the blue line with 29.9 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the 2-1 win.

Bayer stopped 25 shots in net, while Valik recorded two assists and Corbin Steele one for Chelsea.